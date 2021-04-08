50 PDP former lawmakers jump ship to APC

No fewer than 50 former lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dumped the party to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gombe State chapter, just as they lamented that immediate past administration under PDP shortchanged them.
The 50 former councilors, who were led to pledge their loyalty to APC by Garba Pindiga, a former lawmaker from Ako Local Government, stressed that their monthly salaries less compared to what the current administration currently pay to incumbent council lawmakers.
At a short ceremony held on Thursday at the statehouse in Gombe, the former lawmakers commended the incumbent governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, for his leadership style.
′′ We at the APC government in Gombe state are one and we welcome you to our blessed APC party. We thank you for this good expectation you have shown the world that Muhammadu Yahaya’s government is serving the poor is better than doing the work that is effective to the people”.