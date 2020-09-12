50 die during mine collapse in DR Congo

No fewer than 50 people were killed after a gold mine collapsed in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It was learnt that the accident occurred yesterday following days of heavy rain in the town of Kamituga in South Kivu Province.

Confirming the incident, Provincial Governor, Theo Kasi, said that majority of the victims were young people, including children and others yet to be identified.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Saturday, Kasi revealed that the cause of the landslide is currently under investigation and that rescuers are continuing to identify the dead and provide assistance for those who survived the incident.

On his part, Kamituga Mayor, Alexandre Bundya, declared a two-day mourning period and called on local residents to help rescuers extract bodies from the ground after a survivor alleged that more than 50 people had been in the three shafts, which water had poured in to.

The South Kivu province records landslides every year due to artisanal mining activities in several communities.