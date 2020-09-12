Report on Interest
under logo

Man confirmed as coronavirus positive person is not our…

The Guild

Two environment officers escape death in Lagos auto crash

The Guild

IPMAN partners CrowdForce to boost financial inclusion

The Guild
AfricaMetroNews

50 die during mine collapse in DR Congo

By NewsDesk, with agency report

By The Guild
People gather at the scene of a gold mine collapse near the town of Kamituga, South Kivu province, in eastern Congo Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. More than 50 people are dead after landslides collapsed three artisanal gold mines near the town of Kamituga in eastern Congo's South Kivu province on Friday, officials said. (Jeff Mwenyemali/Maisha RDC via AP)

No fewer than 50 people were killed after a gold mine collapsed in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It was learnt that the accident occurred yesterday following days of heavy rain in the town of Kamituga in South Kivu Province.

Confirming the incident, Provincial Governor, Theo Kasi, said that majority of the victims were young people, including children and others yet to be identified.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Saturday, Kasi revealed that the cause of the landslide is currently under investigation and that rescuers are continuing to identify the dead and provide assistance for those who survived the incident.

On his part, Kamituga Mayor, Alexandre Bundya, declared a two-day mourning period and called on local residents to help rescuers extract bodies from the ground after a survivor alleged that more than 50 people had been in the three shafts, which water had poured in to.

The South Kivu province records landslides every year due to artisanal mining activities in several communities.

The Guild 939 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.