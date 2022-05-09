50 die during gunmen attack in Congo

No fewer than 50 people have been confirmed dead while several others were left with varying degrees of injuries after gunmen raided a mining encampment near the town of Mongwalu, eastern Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The attack was said to have been allegedly carried out by the Cooperative for Development of the Congo, (CODECO) militia, which has built a reputation for attacking civilian encampments as its fighters were said to have killed 18 people at a church last month, and another 60 at a displaced camp in February.

Confirming the incident on Monday, a Civil society leader, whose name was not identified disclosed that the victims of the attack were estimated to be 50 people and that the local hospital had been overwhelmed by the number of victims.

“About 50 people were killed during the attack and it left the local hospital overwhelmed by the number of victims.” he said.

On his part, the Army spokesperson, Jules Tsikudi, confirmed that a deadly attack had taken place at a mining camp near Mongwalu, but did not detail the number of casualties involved.

Tsikudi assured that the military body was doing all it could to ensure that it unravels the perpetrators of the attack and also see that they face necessary punishment.

“In the following hours we will know the exact number of deaths, the army is working day and night to completely eliminate the armed groups here in Ituri.”he said.

As gathered, attacks on civilians are daily hazards in Congo’s eastern provinces, where groups like CODECO and other warring militias, as well as a local Islamic State affiliate, routinely spar for territory and resources.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, Such conflicts was said to have claimed the lives of thousands and displaced millions more since the turn of the decade.

