50 die, dozen others homeless after rainstorm in Jigawa

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) disclosed that no fewer than 50 persons have been confirmed dead while dozen families were rendered homeless after a rainstorm in Jigawa State.

A newborn baby was said to have been part of the deceased victims during a building collapse caused by heavy downpours in different parts of the state.

The tragedy was said to have occurred across the state since the beginning of the rainy season.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Yusuf Sani confirmed that several houses were either damaged or destroyed, rendering several families homeless.

Sani said that the displaced persons were currently taking refuge in 11 temporary camps, while others stayed with their relatives, as the agency was making efforts to open camps to accommodate the victims.

He added that the agency had been providing the victims, including those staying with their relatives, with items and other basic needs.

According to him, the worst hit areas are Kafinhausa and Balangu villages, all in Kafinhausa Local Government Area of the state.

“He said in Kafinhausa, six people died, 68 hospitalised and 1,436 lost thier houses, while in Balangu four people died and 238 lost their houses.

“From the report we have, if you combine the number is getting to 50 since the commencement of the rainy season,” the executive secretary said.

He said the agency got information of the death of seven people from same family including a newborn baby in a building collapse on Sunday in Kafinhausa.

Sani, while speaking to newsmen yesterday, Dutse could not immediately give the exact number of communities and people affected by the disaster in the state.

As gathered, NEMA has begun the distribution of relief items to the victims in six most affected LGAs of Hadejia, Kirikasamma, Kafinhausa, Birniwa, Kaugama and Malammadori.

The relief items according to the agency, are: 7,650 bags of rice, 6,450 bags of maize, 950 cans of 20 litres vegetable oil, 530 cartons of seasoning, 50 bags of 20kg salt amongst others.

