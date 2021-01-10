50 bandits die, four soldiers injure during clashes in Zamfara

No fewer than 50 bandits were said to have been killed and four Nigerian Army officers sustained varying degrees of injuries when they clashed in Kaura Namoda Local Government, Zamfara State.
Also, 272 livestock were reported to have been recovered from the bandits after the clash by the troops under Operation Hadarin Daji in the northwest state.
Aside from that, a detachment of the troops while on routine patrol recovered 62 livestock from armed bandits who fled into the bush on sighting armed forces personnel in Danmusa local government, Katsina State.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General, John Enenche, who confirmed the clashes and recovery in a statement on Sunday, commended the gallant troops for the feats recorded.
Enenche urged the troops not to rest on their oars until they restore normalcy to all troubled zones in the Country.
The statement reads: “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry in the North West zone, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI yesterday, 9 January 2021 successfully neutralised several armed bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State.
“Following actionable intelligence, the gallant troops with close air support by the Air Component, made contact with bandits at Kuriya village. In the course of the encounter, several bandits were killed in action while 4 soldiers sustained injuries.
“Human Intelligence confirmed that no fewer than 50 armed bandits were killed in the encounter. Equally, troops recovered 272 livestock from the bandits.
“In another development, troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State while on routine patrol recovered 62 livestock from armed bandits who fled into the bush on sighting troops.
“Currently the gallant troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action”.
