50 bandits die, four soldiers injure during clashes in Zamfara

No fewer than 50 bandits were said to have been killed and four Nigerian Army officers sustained varying degrees of injuries when they clashed in Kaura Namoda Local Government, Zamfara State.

Also, 272 livestock were reported to have been recovered from the bandits after the clash by the troops under Operation Hadarin Daji in the northwest state.

Aside from that, a detachment of the troops while on routine patrol recovered 62 livestock from armed bandits who fled into the bush on sighting armed forces personnel in Danmusa local government, Katsina State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General, John Enenche, who confirmed the clashes and recovery in a statement on Sunday, commended the gallant troops for the feats recorded. Enenche urged the troops not to rest on their oars until they restore normalcy to all troubled zones in the Country.