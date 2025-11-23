50 abducted Niger pupils escape from bandits’ den

No fewer than 50 of the abducted school pupils of St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools, Niger State, have reportedly escaped from their captors and have reunited with their parents.

The pupils’ escape, which came barely days after their abduction from the school, reduced the number of schoolchildren and the staff to 265

The Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, Bulus Yohanna, made this known on Sunday in a statement issued by his media aide, Daniel Atori.

Yohanna stated that they discovered the development after visiting the parents of the children.

The chairman explained that the school currently has 236 pupils in captivity, including three children belonging to staff members and 14 secondary students, making a total of 253 children and 12 staff members still held by the abductors.

“This is to notify the public that as of Sunday, 23rd November 2025, we received some good news as fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents.

“This comes just a few days after suspected terrorists attacked and abducted 303 pupils and students.

“The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have reunited with their parents, as they could not return to the school after escaping. We were able to ascertain this when we contacted and visited some parents,” the statement read.

Yohanna added that in the primary section, out of the total number of 430 pupils enrolled, 377 are boarders while the remaining 53 are day students.

“Currently, aside from the 50 pupils who escaped and returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not abducted.

“As it stands now, we have 236 pupils, another three children belonging to staff, and 14 secondary school students — making a total of 253 children — in addition to 12 members of staff with the abductors,” he said.

While expressing relief at the return of the 50 children, the CAN chairman appealed for continued prayers for those still held.

“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children with some sigh of relief, I urge everyone to continue in prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims.

“I call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful. We will continue to actively collaborate with security operatives, community leaders, government, and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect His people from all dangers,” Yohanna said.

It would be recalled that a total of 315 persons — including pupils, students and teachers — were abducted from St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area on Friday.

The incident prompted the state governor, Mohammed Bago, to order the closure of schools across the state on Saturday.