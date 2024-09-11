49 die, over 200 communities submerge in Kano

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed 49 persons died and 226 communities affected by flood and windstorm in 27 Local Government Areas of the state from January, 2024 till date.

This came after the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had earlier predicted high risk of flooding in 14 local government areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Isyaku Abdullahi-Kubarachi, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Kano.

He said the affected areas included Tudun Wada, Gwale, Wudil, Danbatta, Ajingi, Dala, Gwarzo, Madobi, Bichi, Kano Municipal, Karaye, Tarauni, Minjibir, Bebeji, Rogo, Shanono, Kabo, Garin Malam and Ungogo.

According to him, others are Kumbotso, Nasarawa, Kura, Dawakin Kudu, Dawakin Tofa,Gezawa, Rogo and Bagwai Local Government areas.

He noted that the flood destroyed 6,583 houses while 38, 814 persons were affected.

“8,289 farmlands equivalent to ‘36,265 hectares’ were destroyed, 1, 414 persons were displaced and 139 persons were injured,” SEMA boss said.

According to him, the agency has taken rapid prompt response by visiting the affected local government areas to sympathise with the victims on behalf of Kano State Government and distributed relief materials to alleviate their sufferings.

“SEMA in collaboration with relevant stakeholders organised several workshops to proffer ways of curtailing environmental hazards especially flood.

He commended Gov. Abba Yusuf for providing logistics and other necessary assistance to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

The executive secretary, who warned against building on water ways, urged residents in the state to always clear drainage system in front of their houses to prevent flood.

He called on wealthy individuals to complement the agency’s efforts by supporting flood victims with relief material

According to him, the agency will not relent in its efforts to ensure the protection of lives and property.