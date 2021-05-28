NSCDC arrests 48yrs-old man after defiling three daughters in Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested and paraded a 48-year-old man, identified as Thomas Igbo, for allegedly defiling his three underaged daughters in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The suspect, who is an indigene Ikolo, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State was said to have sexually abused his three female children whose age is eight years, four years, and 18 months.

As stated, Igbo allegedly confessed to sexually abusing his eldest daughter but denied molesting the younger ones, blaming his action on alcohol.

It was gathered that his 4-year-old daughter revealed the molestation act to a neighbor, who reported the matter to a human rights group, Child Protection Network, which facilitated the arrest.

A medical report from the Ntasi Centre, General Hospital Enugwu-Ukwu also confirmed that the three children have been molested multiple times.

“A hospital in Enugwu-Ukwu confirmed that the three children were severally molested”, the neighbor said.

Narrating how the abuse was discovered, the Child Protection Network spokesperson, Okwuchukwu Chukwuenyem, said the case was brought to their notice after a neighbor noticed the behavior of the man.

According to the spokesperson, the man was in the habit of taking the children separately on daily basis, mostly between 9 pm and 10:30 pm but what made the neighbor suspicious was when the man was allegedly heard asked one of his daughters in Pidgin English, “e sweet” to the neighbor’s hearing.

The State Commandant, NSCDC, David Billie, while parading the suspect yesterday, said investigation is ongoing that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) ends its strike and the court resumes full activities.

Billie described the act as painful, advising parents to be alive to the responsibility of taking care of their children.

