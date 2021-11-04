48 lecturers under detention over exam malpractices

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested 48 lecturers over alleged illegalities and examination malpractices in the conduct of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB).

As gathered, the lecturers were said to have acted in connivance with the coordinators of the examination centres and other management staff of the institutions to allow security lapses such that enabled the candidates to go into examination halls with smartphones.

Asides from allowing students to enter the examination halls with smartphones, They were said to have also given room for other electronic devices to be used in sending question papers to waiting groups online and subsequently receive answers to questions.

The arrested suspects were said to be staff of Wellspring University, Benin, Edo State; Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State; and Crown-Hill University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Confirming the arrest, the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua said that the three current Vice-Chancellors of the universities have been summoned by ICPC for their alleged negligence in the unchecked examinations malpractices.

According to Ogugua, during the ICPC investigations, it was revealed that syndicated social media platforms were created by the facilitators for leaking questions and circulating answers to students for a fee during examinations.

Ogugua said, “Investigation also revealed that candidates, who are mostly minors, allegedly paid between N350,000 to N500,000 each to the suspects in the various tutorial schools to engage in the illegalities.

She hinted that the 48 lecturers were apprehended following the joint operation which was tagged “Operation Combo” in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, adding that security officers, workers and students suspected to be involved in JUPEB Illegalities were also arrested.

Ogugua said that Operation Combo was carried out by the operatives of ICPC and DSS in seven states after extensive monitoring of tutorial schools allegedly known for notoriously engaging in examinations malpractices during JUPEB which also led to the arrest of the President of Tutorial School Owners.

“The operation, a consequence of the sustained period of surveillance and undercover investigations spanning several weeks, led to multiple arrests of suspects including parents of candidates of the exam. Also arrested were lecturers and others involved in examination malpractices and other illegalities in the participating institutions.” she said.

She, however, disclosed that a similar operation was implemented in McPherson and Precious Cornerstone universities in Ibadan and Ilara-Epe in Oyo State respectively and the results led to more arrests of suspects.

Ogugua explained further that during the operations, investigations by credible intelligence discovered that there was an active involvement of the parents of the students and the management of the universities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

