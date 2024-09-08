48 die inside tanker explosion in Niger

48 people have been laid to rest through a mass burial after they were burn to death during a tanker explosion that occurred along the Lapai-Agaie road in Niger State.

Aside from the deceased, livestock were also burnt to death during the explosion that has caused panic within Agaie Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Two other vehicles, a crane truck, and a pickup van, were also caught in the inferno, intensifying the devastation.

As gathered, the accident occurred when a petrol tanker landen with petrol collided with a truck carrying passengers and cattle.

The explosion occurred on Sunday at about 12:30 am and severely damaged the trailer, which was travelling from Wudil in Kano State to Lagos.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), in collaboration with Local Government Emergency Committees (LGEMCs), immediately dispatched a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency responders continue to search for more victims, with several bodies still trapped inside the charred vehicles.

In a statement, the Director General of NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba-arah, assured the public that efforts were being made to manage the situation while expressing deep condolences to the families of those affected by the tragic event.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Umaru Bago, has expressed sadness over the incident. Bago expressed his regret over the unfortunate incident in a statement by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

While commiserating with all those who suffered losses in the incident, the governor called for calm and enjoined road users to always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.

