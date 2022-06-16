47 terrorists die during Army, Boko Haram clashes in Borno

Troops of Operation of Hadin Kai neutralized at least 47 terrorists and rescued Mary Dauda, one of the Chibok school girls abducted barely eight years ago by Boko Haram members in Borno State.

Aside from the Chibok girl and her son, the troops also rescued five persons that were abducted by the terrorist during clashes in the state

As gathered, the Army personnel were said to have clashed with the terrorists at different locations within the last two weeks while clearing their enclave in Gazuwa in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the casualities rate on Thursday at the bi-weekly briefing in Abuja, spokesman for Defence Headquarters, Maj-Gen Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed that one of the clashes occurred last Sunday, June 12, at the Markas or Headquarters, a camp that harboured a large number of the terrorists and their families.

Onyeuko added that among the 47 terrorists that were neutralised during a fierce battle with the troops that lasted for several minutes, some were top commanders of the terrorists group.

Speaking on the Chibok girl’s rescue, he revealed that on the 14th of June, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on clearance operation at Ngoshe intercepted Dauda, 27, with her child.

Onyeuko said the victim, who was on serial 46 on the Chibok girls list of 2014, was suspected to have escaped from Gara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

He added that the rescued mother and child were currently in military custody, receiving needed medical attention and rehabilitation before releasing them to their family.

According to him, this feat was achieved in conjunction with Air Component of military who engaged the terrorists with helicopter gunship. Some of the criminals were neutralized and 3 gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were recovered.

Prior to meeting the superior fire power of the army, the terrorists had earlier in the day, set ablaze two PMS tankers and two other vehicles.

Onyeuko, meanwhile, disclosed that cumulatively a total of 57,004 of Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered comprising of 12,547males, 17,027 females and 27,430 children.

He stressed that all surrendered individuals and items recovered have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

