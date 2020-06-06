47 additional COVID-19 patients leave Lagos isolation centers

The Lagos State Government has disclosed the discharge of additional forty-seven patients after testing negative consecutively.

It explained that the former patients were discharged after their successful treatment and a series of tests conducted on them returned negative.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that the newly discharged patients from various isolation centers across the state include eleven female and thirty-one male.

Sanwo-Olu, through a statement released to newsmen on Saturday, revealed that the development brings to nine hundred and ninety-four the total number of patients successfully treated and reunited with their family and loved ones.

“42 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 11 females and 31 males have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today t(Saturday) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged today after testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 994, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” the statement read.