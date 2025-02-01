46 soldiers die during army, gunmen clashes in Niger Rep.

No fewer than 46 soldiers of the Nigerien Defense and Security Forces (SDF) were reported to have died during a clashes with militants of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) axis of the state.

In addition to the casualties, a dozen soldiers were reportedly taken hostage, while several others were declared missing after the attack.

According to sources, some soldiers deployed to the location escape on foot and were later rescued by their colleagues who were deployed after as backup after the attack.

As gathered, the clashes occurred between the gunmen and the soldiers around Iknewane, Tilia Department, near the Mali border in Niger’s Tahoua Region.

Sources, who described the attack as large-scale and highly intense, catching the military by surprise, noted that the soldiers braveness limited the casualties figure

They added that the attackers, who were heavily armed and in large numbers, overran the base, destroying nine out of the 16 military vehicles stationed there.

Aside from that, it was learnt that the gunmen looted arms and ammunition assigned to the troops for their operations.

In response, a military convoy of about 20 vehicles from the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) and another from the National Guard (GNN) have been deployed from Tahoua to conduct operations in the area.

It was learnt that this attack occurred barely four months EIGS militants carried out a similar assault, killing at least 24 soldiers.

The Tahoua Region, particularly areas bordering Mali, has seen a rise in militant violence. The Nigerien government continues to face security challenges in its border regions, with armed groups launching frequent attacks on military and civilian targets.