46 Nasarawa residents regain freedom four days after abduction

By News Desk

After four days in captivity, forty-six persons kidnapped in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa State have regained freedom, narrating their ordeal in the hands of their abductors.

The victims, while recounting their ordeal in the hands of their abductors, disclosed that the kidnappers were clad in military uniform during their abduction.

One of the victims, Suleiman Ibrahim Eya, who spoke to journalists, revealed that they were traveling towards Nasarawa when they heard three gunshots which prompted them to stop.

He narrated that 10 armed men, who brandished AK47 rifles with three of them in a military outfit, abducted 48 of them and shot two abductees that were Fulanis like them.

According to him, they trekked for three hours before they were allowed to rest near a hill and continued trekking the following day before the abductors made calls to their relatives to demand for ransom.

Suleiman added that the kidnappers beat one man to coma when they saw him with a bayonet; he later confessed that he was not a vigilante but a security agent.

In the kidnapper’s den, he said, they were fed one handful of boiled rice with palm oil as daily ration, but on the day of their release, they were given roasted yam.

Speaking in a hush-tone, the victim said in a low voice revealed that his father had to sell his land at a give-away price to raise part of the ransom to complement what his wife and relations contributed to making up the one million naira ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

He added that some victims raised half a million to secure their release, while a young man from Borno and another from Mada ethnic group in the state were severely beaten when they said they didn’t have any money or contacts to raise the money for their ransom.

The Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Areas, Muhammad Otto, urged kidnappers and others with crime intentions criminal to repent before they would be arrested and prosecuted. He also called on relations of abducted people to liaise with the authorities and delay payment to avoid a continuation of kidnappings.

This recent incident comes within the period that the Governors of central Nigeria are pulling resources together and brainstorming towards tackling the rising spate of different forms of crime and insecurity in the region. The outcome of such deliberation remains to be seen by the people who are already tired of being victims of incessant crimes on a daily basis.