45yrs old artisan dies inside well in Oyo

A 45-year-old artisan has been confirmed dead after being trapped inside a well in First Women Estate in Akala area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The body of the deceased was recovered by the Oyo State Fire Service in conjunction with the State’s security team, Amotekun Corps, minutes after he was discovered to have been trapped inside the well by residents.

The General Manager of the Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, who confirmed the development on Sunday, said that the corpse of the 45-year-old man was recovered from inside the well and handed over to his relatives.

Akinyinka explained that the personnel of the service received a distress call about the incident on Friday at 2:11 p.m through a telephone call from one Yusuf.

According to him, firefighters responded to the distress call by rushing to the scene of the incident.

He said, “On getting there, it was discovered that a man was trapped inside the well while working beneath.’’

Akinyinka said that personnel of the Amotekun Corps from Oluyole Command led by one Akanbi Kabiru were also at the scene of the incident to give a helping hand.

In another development, the general manager said his personnel also responded to a fire incident at Salim Complex , Alafia Estate, in Akobo area of Ibadan yesterday.

He said the incident, which was caused by electricity surge, affected one of a twin two-bedroom flat in the estate.

Akinyinka said that fire fighters swiftly curtailed the fire from spreading to other parts of the building with no casualty recorded.

He advised members of the public to always switch off and unplug electrical appliances when not in use.