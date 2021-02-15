45 passengers escape death after BRT bus goes up in flames

At least, forty-five passengers escaped death by a whisker on Monday after the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) conveying them to their destination goes up in flames in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the passengers were rescued from the bus when the fire began around the Idiroko-Anthony axis of the state by 11 am.

The Guild gathered that the BRT bus was en route to TBS terminal, Lagos Island from Ikorodu terminal and that all passengers were rescued unhurt.

Confirming the incident, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that the burnt vehicle was a subsitute for the initial vehicle conveying the passengers which broken down at the Owode area of Ikorodu.

“NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit, and fire service rescued the passengers unhurt. There was a rescue bus to assist in evacuating stranded passengers from a broken-down bus.

“The initial bus carrying the passengers took off from Ikorodu but broke down at Owode which made the burnt bus to come to the aid of the passengers,” Farinloye said in a statement on Monday.

In a related development, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service saved 23 warehouses in Iddo area of Lagos State from being razed by an inferno that destroyed eight warehouses and other structures with no life lost.



The agency’s Acting Controller, Margaret Adeseye, said that the agency immediately two Fire Engines and Crew to combat the situation upon recieving the distress call that some warehouses were in flames,

Briefing journalists on the Fire incident at the location of the incident on Monday, explained that on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the fire had engulfed a warehouse while spreading to eight others in a row and column of about 31 Warehouses.

Adeseye who disclosed that items stored in the warehouses include candle wax, lighters, batteries, polish, among others, added that the warehousing arrangement with wrong stacking and piling of goods hampered operations while helping to spread the fire.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the fire emanated from shanty structures used for residential purpose behind the warehouse as a result of carelessness, engulfing one of the warehouses before spreading to others”, she stated.