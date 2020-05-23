45 COVID-19 patient set free from Lagos isolation centers after recovery

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it had discharged additional forty-five coronavirus patients, after the former patients tested negative consecutively to the viral infection.

It explained that the former patients were set free from the isolation centres and reunited with families and loved ones after series of tests carried out on them returned negative.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that former patients include twenty-two females and twenty-three males.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also the state’s COVID-19 Incident Commander, through a daily update on Saturday, noted that recent discharge brings the total patients successfully treated and discharged in Lagos to seven hundred and seven.

According to him, out of the forty-four patients discharged, nineteen were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, three from Onikan, eight from Agidingbi, seven from Lekki, one from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and seven from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres.

He, however, urged Lagosians to maintain personal hygiene and adhered to ban of social and religious gatherings in supporting the government efforts geared towards gaining total control against the virus in the state.