446 fleeing inmates return to Oyo prison

Atleast 446 inmates who fled after gunmen attacked the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State were confirmed to have been voluntarily returned and rearrested by the joint security agencies deployed by the Federal and State Governments to go after the fleeing prisoners.

Also, the Federal Government disclosed that while 69 inmates never left the correctional facility after the attacks, over 392 inmates serving their jail terms and awaiting trial were still at large.

These statistics were disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Sunday during a visit to the facility, to ascertain the level of damage done by the gunmen during the invasion last Friday.

Aregbesola, during the visit, stressed that the federal government security agencies would pursue and recapture all inmates that escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS),

“I’m assuring Nigerians that the Federal Government will pursue not just those who attacked our facility, but those who have escaped lawful custody. The attack was unconscionable, I commend officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service and other members of sister security agencies who provided perimeter security for our facility.

“I must also commend them for fighting gallantly and holding the fort before the attackers were able to gain access to the awaiting trial section of the facility, however, those who escaped are already being pursued. Some have been rearrested, many more will still be captured,” the Minister stated.

“As at the last count, 446 of the escapees have been recaptured leaving 392 still at large. We want to assure Nigerians that the service have an updated database of the escapees which includes their biometrics. We are sharing the database with all security agencies in the country including Interpol, so those who escape our recapture efforts can be nabbed.

“To those on the run, be assured you have nowhere to hide. You can run, but you can’t hide. We’ll fish you out! We are publishing details of those we escaped in the mass media so the public can assist in that effort,” the Minister reiterated.

On the efforts to rebuild the damaged part of the facility, the Minister noted that he has directed the NCoS, to immediately begin remediation work.

“I have instructed the CG of NCoS to immediately begin the reconstruction of the damaged parts of the building. We hope to make the facility better secured and more habitable for the inmates.

Earlier, the Controller General of NCoS, Haliru Nababa, noted that so far, the service has successfully prevented internal jailbreaks in all her facilities and that efforts would be strengthened to sustain the achievements.

“The NCoS have so far prevented internal jailbreaks in the country. What we have reoccurring in recent times are external attacks on our facilities. We have been retraining our officers not just on securing those in lawful custody but preventing external attacks.

“We are collaborating with other security agencies in the country to make such attacks near impossible and where they do occur, the attacks will have not to live to regret it,” the CG stated.

On the instruction given by the Minister of Interior to immediately begin remediation work on the facility, CG Nababa noted that work has begun already.

“As you can see, workers are already on-site fixing damaged doors, broken windows, and mounting walls. Before the end of today, work would have been completed on it,” Nababa stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

