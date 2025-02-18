44 Lagos street traders risk jail term for obstructing traffic

No fewer than 44 illegal street traders, will be charged and prosecuted in the law court, after being arrested by the Lagos State Taskforce, for illegally occupying roadside space in the Mile 2 axis of the state.

The vendors were apprehended by a law enforcement agency for contravening the state’s environmental and traffic laws after engaging in illegal trading activities on the highways.

This exercise was carried out by the task force operatives, during raids around Mile 2, Oke Bridge, in a renewed effort to maintain order and ensure free movement along major highways across the Metropolis.

The operation, which marks the third in the series of enforcement for compliance, carried out on the bridge between January this year and till date, as stated by the agency was executed to serve as a deterrent to others engaging in illegal activities.

According to the task force on Tuesday, the initiative led by its Chairman, Adetayo Akerele, was carried out to address persistent complaints from motorists and commuters regarding obstruction, traffic congestion, and environmental hazards caused by these illegal activities.

Reacting to the arrest, Akerele reiterated the agency’s commitment to restoring order in public spaces, emphasizing that the recent crackdown on illegal activities is a testament to their unwavering dedication to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

“Despite repeated warnings and enforcement exercises, some individuals continue to defy regulations by illegally trading on major roads and pedestrian walkways. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance and enhance the safety and ease of movement for all Lagosians,” he stated.

The Task Force boss, who described some of the street tradings as criminal due to the recent surge in traffic robberies in the area, sounded a note of warning to would-be traders, urging them to take their trading activities to designated centers designed for commercial activities or risk facing arrest and having their wares confiscated.

“We are very much aware that some criminal elements amongst them hide under the guise of street trading to perpetrate their evil activities. All that has come to an end as of today because we are going all out to thwart their activities across the State” he added.

Meanwhile, Akerele urged residents to continually utilize the feedback channels provided by the Agency to report suspicious activities of any individual or group to sustain the peace and serenity enjoyed in the State.