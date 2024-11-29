43 Lagos traders, others risks jail term over drug peddling

43 traders and drug peddlers may spend the rest of the year in prison after their arrest by the Lagos state task force for peddling drugs and other banned substances in Alimosho Local Government Area of the State.

The agency has pledged to arraign the suspects, who were apprehended during raids on various hideouts across the area, as a deterrent to others engaging in illegal activities.

This operation came just two days after the agency apprehended 57 suspects at Gowon Estate and other parts of the Alimosho LGA, in an ongoing effort to ensure environmental safety and security.



The latest raid, conducted at Omo Osho, Bless Jah, Adenle Crescent, and Okunola Road in the Mosan-Okunola LCDA, resulted in the seizure of Canadian Loud hemp, prescription drugs, codeine syrups, weighing scales for illicit substances, Indian hemp crushers, and knives.



The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed the arrests through his social media handle on Friday, revealed that the suspected drug dealers operated through neighboring shop owners, who concealed their activities.



Additionally, he noted that the suspects had turned the area into a safe haven for illegal drug operations and would be prosecuted in court.



According to Wahab, “Forty-eight hours after a coordinated raid on drug gangs perpetrating illegal activities in Gowon Estate, the Taskforce returned to 31 Road and the adjoining streets of Omo Osho, Bless Jah, Adenle Crescent, and Okunola Road in Mosan-Okunola LCDA for a mop-up exercise.”



“The extensive operation, aimed at eradicating drug peddling and use in the area, began at about 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 28, 2024, and resulted in the arrest of 43 individuals involved in illicit activities”



“Neighboring shop owners who conspired with the drug peddlers by concealing illicit drugs in their shops were also arrested. Those in whose shops nothing incriminating was found were warned to focus solely on legitimate business activities.



“All makeshift structures and shanties used for drug activities in the area were demolished during the operation. A Black Maria truck was deployed to the area to sustain the operation and prevent resurgence.”