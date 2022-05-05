42yrs old man bags death sentence for killing Ekiti monarch

An Ekiti High Court has sentenced a 42-year-old man, Ademola Omoniyi, to death by hanging after he was found guilty to have murdered a traditional ruler in the state.

Omoniyi was said to have stormed the palace of the monarch, Gbadebo Olowoselu, the Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area, and murdered the traditional ruler.

The convict, who was said to have committed the crime on August 20, 2018, was said to have arrived the palace before Onise Council meeting, entered the palace and sat on the king’s throne but the Chiefs frowned at his action and drove him away.

After the meeting, late Onise in company of his male clerk were said to have been attacked while walking back to the main palace by the 42-year-old man.

Omoniyi was said to have stabbed the monarch with a knife, the injury was said to have been attributed to the cause of the traditional ruler after he bleed to death.

As gathered, after stabbing the monarch, Omoniyi started parading himself as the king of the town and ordered that everyone must obey his commands.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, Justice Olukayode Ogundana, dispelled the notion that the convict was insane to have perpetrated the act.

According to Ogundana, the convict was arraigned on a one count charge of murder contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, laws of Ekiti 2012.

She said: ”This court sentences Ademola Omoniyi to death and shall be hanged until his last.May the good Lord have mercy upon your soul,

