Police nabs five human parts traders in Ondo

No fewer than five suspected human parts traders were reported to have been arrested by the Nigerian Police for their alleged involvement in exhuming and selling corpses in Ondo state.

As stated, the suspects identified as Opeyemi Odetola, Lanre Akintola, Clement Adesanoye, Alowonle Kehinde, and Jubril Jimoh, were alleged to be selling the human parts after exhuming corpses from a church cemetery in Ondo town, Ondo State.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, while addressing newsmen yesterday in Akure the State capital, said the suspects were nabbed on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 while on the crime.

According to a police source, the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, were intercepted by a patrol team led by one inspector Ayo, attached to Safer Highway Patrol.

The source said the patrol team stopped the motorcyclist, who was conveying one of the suspects, Opeyemi Odetola, with a big sack containing human parts from Ondo to the neighboring Ifetedo town in Osun State, and arrested them.

Odetola said the team handed the suspect over to the policemen at the Funbi Fagun Division, Ondo, adding that other suspects were later arrested. He said, “While searching the sack, the officers found human parts.”

The police spokesman noted that the suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime at the police station, adding that “Investigation has commenced into the matter.”

