423 Lagos pilgrims return home after completing 2025 Hajj exercise

The first batch of Lagos State Pilgrims that participated in the just concluded 2025 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have returned home on Tuesday.

The 423 pilgrims comprising 179 males and 244 females touched down in Lagos via a Flynas Airbus XY9014.

Addressing newsmen after the arrival, the Chairman Working Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe expressed satisfaction with the 2025 Hajj operations which according to him was “fantastic and hitch-free.”

He appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Hamzat, as well as the Amirul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, and other officials for their support towards a huge success recorded during the operations.

He said “We are indeed grateful for Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy who has continued to provide succour for the Hajj operations in Lagos state and the efforts of the state government was also complimented by the Saudi Arabia authority’s numerous initiatives such as Hajj Pass that made you eligible to perform the exercise and clean the city of Makkah from any form of intrusion.

“Lagos also secured one of the best tents and accommodation for the pilgrims and this allowed the pilgrims to exhibit good conducts during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and I want to enjoined them to reflect on the lessons of the spiritual exercise and allowing its mto manifest in their life, businesses and other endeavours.”

While assessing the exercise, Jebe explained that it has raised the bar of operationalisation of Hajj process in Lagos State and Nigeria and the continuous collaboration with the NAHCON and other stakeholders will improve the scale of performance in the coming years.

Dr. Jebe however assured that the remaining pilgrims would be airlifted back to back in accordance with the schedule of NAHCON, while stressing that all measures have been put in place for a home bound journey.