42 worshippers injure during Palestinian, police clashes in Israeli

No fewer than 42 Palestinians have reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes with Israeli police forces on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s old city over an alleged breach of agreement.

Of the 42 injured victims, 22 were reported to have sustained severe injuries and were currently on admission at a hospital while the others were said to have suffered upper-body injuries while 22 of them were said to

The face-off was said to have been caused by an alleged breach of an agreement between both countries as regards those that must be allowed to hold prayer sessions in the compound.

The Palestinians were said to have been angered by a recent uptick in the number of Israeli settlers entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and accused them of trying to expand their rights of observance at the holy site.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Isreali police said that hundreds of people, some of who were masked men, had provoked unrest at the holy site and resulted in the clashes.

According to the police, stones and fireworks were been thrown in the direction of the Western Wall, a place where Jews gather to pray, and they then entered the area to quell the disturbance.

It further assured that personnel have been adequately deployed within the temple to restore peace and prevent further clashes between both parties.

As gathered, the Temple Mount compound is the site of the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. It is also sacred to Jews because two Jewish temples used to stand there but the compound is under Muslim administration, while Israel is responsible for security.

According to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, nearly 3,700 Israeli settlers have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound over the past week to mark the Jewish festival of Passover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

