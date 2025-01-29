41yrs old Delta man risks imprisonment for raping neighbour’s daughter

In a shocking incident that has left the community in outrage, the Delta Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old man, identified as Godwin, for allegedly raping his neighbor’s 13-year-old daughter.

The arrest was made following an urgent tip-off from concerned residents of Ogborikoko, a suburb in Ekpan.

Speaking at the Ekpan Police Station, SP Edafe Bright, the Delta Police spokesperson, provided details of the disturbing event.

He said “We are presently at Ekpan Police Station investigating a heinous crime that took place in Ogborikoko. A woman had asked her neighbor, the suspect, to take care of her children while she went to the market. However, before she returned, the suspect entered the house and brutally defiled her 13-year-old daughter.”

According to SP Edafe Bright, the suspect, Godwin, hails from Akwa Ibom State and has lived in the neighborhood for some time.

The incident occurred when the victim’s mother had entrusted her children to Godwin’s care. Despite initially refusing the responsibility, the suspect eventually found himself alone with the young girl.

Godwin recounted the events leading up to the assault: “The girl’s mother left them in my care, but I told her I could not look after the children. She insisted, but I still declined. When she left, the girl went to another neighbor’s house. I later approached her and told her to arrange things as her mother had instructed.”

What followed was a horrific act of violence. “When we got inside, she dropped the curtains, and I pushed her to the bed,” Godwin admitted to sleeping with the girl saying, “I slept with her”

The aftermath of the assault saw the community spring into action. A vigilant neighbor, upon learning of the incident, confronted Godwin at his residence.

Godwin recalled, “As I opened the door, the guy slapped me. I was shocked and asked if we were quarreling. Before I knew it, they took me to the community.”

SP Edafe Bright emphasized the gravity of the situation: “It is unfortunate, but I keep saying we as a people have to start doing the right thing. Such acts of violence against children are unacceptable and will not be tolerated by law enforcement.”

The victim, whose identity remains protected due to her age, has been taken to a medical facility for examination and support.

Meanwhile, Godwin faces serious charges, including statutory rape and child abuse, which carry severe penalties under Nigerian law.

In light of this incident, SP Edafe Bright reiterated the importance of safeguarding children and ensuring that those who commit such crimes face justice.

“We must work together as a community to prevent these tragedies and ensure that our children grow up in safe environments,” he concluded.