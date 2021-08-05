41 Abuja, Imo fraudsters under EFCC detention over internet scam

No fewer than 41 suspected fraudsters have been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in exploiting the internet to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in Nigeria and abroad.

As gathered, the suspects were arrested by EFCC operatives during separate anti-fraud operations in Owerri, Imo State, and Abuja, Federal Capital Territory on Thursday.

It was gathered that their arrest followed credible intelligence received by the anti-graft agency on the suspects’ involvement in cybercrime and other shady deals.

The anti-corruption agency listed the suspects arrested in Owerri to include Chukwuemeka Mmirikwe, Onyeachilam James, Ekezier Chidera, Victor Okeafor, Princewill Okoroji, Ozioma Amakodike, Chidebeere Emmanuel, Mbaeri Eze, Ogbonna Chikamso, Mark Unakalamba, Okebaram Uzoma, Okebaram Emmanuel, Okafor Uchechuku, Miracle Chukwu, Oparaukwu Udoka, and Nwosu Jude.

Others are Kanu Emmanuel, Ohazuruike Christian, Amarakuo Nelson, Moses Chimezie, Winner Nwaigwe, Chukwuma Njoku, Ajueke Timothy, Ogujiofor Chukwuebuka, Okanume Franklin, Enyia Promise, Enyia Victor, Emeti Ikenna , Nwokike Arinze, Ogbenna Ikechukwu and Ilobi Chukwuebuka.

Items recovered from the suspects include four vehicles: a Lexus RX 350 with registration number ABJ-615-DQ, one Toyota Camry with the registration number YAB- 560-SK, a Toyota Highlander with registration number YAB- 418-CE and one Lexus RX350 with registration number WER-251-LS; several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating items.

The 10 suspects arrested in the Kubwa and Dawaki axis of the Federal Capital Territory include Pabbor Oyin, Joshua Joel, John Asemota, Abakpa Samuel and Joseph Miles. Others are Israel Kue, Nathaniel Monibidor, Eghosa Balogun, Junior Salami, and Moses Modupe.

Two vehicles (Corolla LE and Venza SUV), four laptops, and fourteen mobile phones were recovered from them. The EFCC noted that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

