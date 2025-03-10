40yrs old Ogun farmer dies under fallen palm tree

A 40-year-old farmer, Abdullahi Rasaki, has tragically lost his life after a palm tree fell on him while working inside a farm in Egbe Semi Jeje area of Oke Sopen, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

The deceased was said to have gone to cut palm front alongside his colleague, Waheed Abbass, when one of the trees accidentally fell on him.

Rasaki was rescued by farmers in other farm settlements minutes after screaming for help and rushed to the General Hospital in Sagamu where he was pronounced dead by medical experts attached to the facility.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the spokesperson to Ogun Police Command, Omotola Odutola, said that the law enforcement agency has launched an investigation to ascertain what transpired before and after the incident inside the farm.

She said, “The case is currently under investigation by the Divisional Crime Branch (DCB) to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

The spokesperson disclosed that the incident was reported by a resident of Bogije Village, Gbamila Sunday at the police station in the town.

She, meanwhile, advised the public to exercise caution and adopt safety measures during tree cutting and farming activities to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

She said, “The Ogun State Police Command extends its condolences to the family of the deceased and urges the public to take necessary precautions while engaging in tree felling and farming activities to avoid similar tragedies”