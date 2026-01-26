Lightning strike injures 89 people during ex- president’s rally in Brazil

eAuthorities in Brazil have informed that at least 89 persons have sustained severe injuries following a lightning strike during a rally held for beleaguered former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The victims were said to have ensued after thousands of people made way for the rally under a drenching rain which caused the lightning who are undergoing treatment following the mishap.

The fire department held that the crowd, with colourful umbrellas and plastic ponchos expressed a sudden flash of light and rumbling sound, resulting in 47 of the total victims being taken to the hospital.

11 of the injured people at the scene in Brasilia yesterday required major healthcare, as the rally for Bolsonaro, convened by Nicholas Ferreira, intensifies.

The agitators expressed their dissatisfaction over the erstwhile leader’s 27-year prison sentence which was imposed on him yesterday.

The former head of state is incarcerated in the Papua penitentiary complex in Brasilia.