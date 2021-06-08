40,000 Borno families get N125.5M Govt. intervention fund

No fewer than 40,000 families in Borno State have benefited from the State Government’s N125.5 million intervention fund aimed at ameliorating effect of economic hardship occasioned by havoc being wrecked by murderous Boko Haram Sect and other terrorist groups.

Aside from the intervention fund supervised by the Governor, Babagana Zulum on Tuesday, the government also shared food items to the over 40,000 beneficiary families in Damboa, headquarters of Damboa Local Government in the southern part of the state.

Giving details of the distribution while addressing the beneficiary, Zulum noted that the rice distributed was part of the Federal Government’s donation to the state through the Nigerian Customs Service.

According to him, 14,900 male heads of households and another 25,100 female heads of households, most of whom have lost their means of livelihood, and could not have access to farmlands benefited from the intervention fund and food staples.

He clarified that each of the 14,900 males received a bag of rice, a bag of maize grits, and a bag of beans, while 25,100 female households received N5,000 cash and wrapper.

The governor’s visit came two days after the dreaded insurgents made an attempt to infiltrate the town. Several of the terrorists were neutralized during the failed attempt.

Zulum had spent the night in Damboa coordinating humanitarian and developmental support with a view to providing social amenities to local populations.

