40 women, children leave Boko Haram den in Niger

No fewer than 40 people, mostly women and children, have been rescued from the captivity of Boko Haram insurgents in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The victims, comprising 13 women and 27 children, were freed during a coordinated military and intelligence-led operation carried out earlier this month.

As gathered, the captives had been held hostage since April 2024, following a series of attacks on communities in Madaka, Allawa, and Sarkin-Pawa.

Reports further indicate that several of the women were forcibly married to the insurgents during their captivity, with some giving birth under harrowing conditions.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama confirmed the rescue in a post on his verified X handle, describing the operation as successful and executed without casualties.

According to Makama, investigations conducted by the military revealed that the victims were frequently relocated by their captors in a bid to evade detection by security forces.

It was also discovered that some of the victims were being moved toward the Kebbi axis due to ongoing military clearance operations in the Birnin-Gwari Forest, which had forced insurgents to shift their locations.

Meanwhile, the 40 rescued individuals have since been handed over to authorities in Minna, where they are undergoing medical evaluations and receiving psychosocial support as part of efforts to reintegrate them into society.

This latest breakthrough comes on the heels of a previous operation in which 35 other abductees were rescued.

During that mission, a suspect identified as Yusuf Abdullahi was arrested while transporting kidnapped victims and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Nigerian security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling terrorist hideouts and intensifying efforts to rescue more individuals still in captivity.

They also urged the public to support ongoing operations by providing credible information that could aid future missions.