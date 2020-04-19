40 Lagos returnees under 14-day isolation over coronavirus infection

By News Desk

No fewer than 40 people traveling from Lagos to Sokoto State have been quarantined to prevent a possible spread of coronavirus in the state.

Three of the passengers currently quarantined in Sokoto isolation center were nationals of Niger Republic that were returning to their country from Lagos through the Illela border.

The Chairman of the Taskforce and Sokoto state Health Commissioner, Mohammed Ali Iname, disclosed that the returnees will be quarantined for fourteen days before they would be allowed to unite with their families.

Iname disclosed that the returnees were the passenger of a truck intercepted by members of the Taskforce on coronavirus in the state

While disclosing that the truck conveying the returnees have been seized, the commissioner stated that most of the returnees claimed that the lockdown in Lagos state-imposed to flatten the curve of coronavirus has made life unbearable for them.

Iname added the returnees argued that their means of livelihood has been suspended after the government imposed the lockdown in the state.

He hinted that surveillance has been increased on illegal routes into the state particularly to check returnees from Kano and Katsina states where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19.