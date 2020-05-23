4 COVID-19 patients leave Edo Isolation centers, reunite with families  

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of four coronaviruses (COVID-19) patients, saying the former patients were allowed to the isolation centers in the state and reunite with their families and loved ones after testing negative consecutively.

It explained that their discharge was effected after a series of test which returned negative and certified them free of the novel viral infection ravaging the world.

The State’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who announced the discharge also disclosed that the development brings to thirty-nine the number of patients successfully treated for coronavirus and discharged in the state.

Obaseki, through a statement released to newsmen on Saturday, also revealed that the state recorded an additional twenty-five new confirmed cases of the virus with one fatality.

The Governor, while commending the efforts of the frontline health workers in the fight against the virus, urged residents to support the state government’s efforts at mitigating the spread of the pestilence by complying with all laid down directives.

“We have discharged four more patients from COVID-19 centers in the state, bringing the total number of those discharged to 39. However, the total number of deaths has risen to 6. Our frontline workers, as always, remain key to our successes. Stay safe. Stay at home,” the statement read.