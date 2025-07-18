3yrs old boy drown inside septic tank in Abuja

A 3-year-old baby has been confirmed dead by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command after drowning in an uncovered septic tank constructed for a building in Durumi 2 axis of Abuja.

The deceased boy was said to have drowned inside the uncovered septic tank while playing around, and efforts by the residents to save the toddler after bringing him out proved abortive after he was pronounced dead on arrival by medical experts attached to a hospital in the community.

On Friday, it was learnt that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has begun an investigation into the tragedy, arresting Philip Jallo, who was apprehended for opening the septic tank where the child drowned.

In a statement released by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the suspect was arrested for alleged negligence after it was discovered that he had failed to cover the septic tank on Tuesday despite repeated warnings from neighbours.

According to the statement, “The tragic loss of the child is a result of gross negligence,” the statement read. “The FCT Police Command has commenced a full investigation, and the suspect is currently in custody pending further inquiry and possible prosecution.”

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, extended his condolences to the grieving family and emphasized the importance of safety in residential areas. He urged property owners and residents to secure hazardous structures such as septic tanks and water reservoirs to prevent similar accidents”.

Meanwhile, the police has appealed to parents to be vigilant in supervising their children and called on communities to report any unsafe environmental conditions to the authorities.

The incident has sparked renewed concern over building safety standards and enforcement in the FCT.