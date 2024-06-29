3yrs old baby drown inside septic tank in Lagos

Tragedy has again struck in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State after body of a missing 3-year-old boy was found dead inside a soakaway.

The deceased boy’s body was recovered from a soakaway in the Igando axis of the state several minutes after he was declared missing.

The deceased was declared missing in the afternoon on Saturday by his mother after she couldn’t find him where he was expected to be.

The deceased child’s mother, during interrogation narrated that the deceased was last seen playing withing the compound which was why he allowed him continue with his activities.

The outcry from the deceased mother prompted residents and co-tenants to form a search party that would ascertain his whereabouts.

However, the boy’s footprint was later traced to an area close to the open cesspit located within the premises.

It was learnt that further checks around the area led to the discovery of the boy’s corpse inside the pit.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen through his official social media handle.

Hundeyin said the incident was reported at the station by the landlady of the property.

“Around 7pm today (Saturday), the landlady of the house in the Igando area of Lagos reported at the station via a telephone call that a 3-year-old boy fell into her uncovered soakaway pit.

“The scene of the incident was visited by detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO). The corpse was removed and deposited at Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.