3rd Mainland bridge to go under total closure

The Federal Government has declared that an important section of the Third Mainland Bridge would be closed completely to fast track ongoing repair works on the bridge.

It said that both bounds of the bridge, between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle, would be closed for two days to aid repair work which was expected to elapse January next year.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Joshua Popoola, who announced the closure on Wednesday, said that the total closure was to ensure no vibration was recorded on the bridge during casting of newly installed expansion joints.

Popoola added that due to number of expansion joints to be cast on the closed section of the bridge and pressure on the road especially during the weekdays, casting of expansion joints would be in two stages.

He noted that the total closure date have been fixed for weekends when there would be less motorists plying the route from Lagos Mainland to Island.

The controller, through a statement made available to newsmen, said that the road would be closed from midnight of Friday, 9th October, 2020 to midnight of Sunday, 11th October 2020 to allow the contractor, Borini Prono & Co., complete the first stage of casting works.

He added that the date for the closure would allow the contractor to effectively set the special concrete that allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.

Accotrding to him, second total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele will be communicated at a later date.

He said: “The section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana – Oworo will still remain open, and traffic can move from Ebute-Metta/ Adekunle to Iyana – Oworo and vice – versa”.

While regretting the inconveniences, Popoola assured residents that traffic management personnels would be in-place on all the alternative routes to help with traffic flow.