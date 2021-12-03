3m students to join Sanwo-Olu peace, reconciliation walk

No fewer than three million indigenous students from tertiary institutions across Lagos State have resolved to join the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his peace and reconciliation walk aimed at restoring normalcy in the aftermath of protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings that went awry on October 20, 2020.

They noted that they would be supporting the governor by storming the street and sensitizing Lagosians on the importance of reconciliation and achieving true healing after the disturbances that trailed last year’s protests against police brutality.

The undergraduates, under the aegis of National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS), said that their resolution to walk with the governor was to promote peace after invitation extended to know celebrities and influencers were openly rejected.

Through a statement signed by the NULASS President, Shasanya Akinola, and Public Relation Officer, Hassan Abdulsalam, the students noted that it had become incumbent on them to join the govevernor’s noble move of healing Lagos from atrocities.

“Lagos state deserves true healing after the disturbances that trailed last year’s protests against police brutality. It is only the sustenance of harmony that can guarantee the realization of the aspirations of all indigenous students.

“NULASS is ready to facilitate better communication between the government and the students to sustain mutual relationships and resolve issues before they become intractable.

“On this note, we urged all members to come out in mass to join the governor to walk for peace and harmony for our dear state because his antecedent in education has shown that he deserves our support during this period,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that Sanwo-Olu, had invited youths, particularly known celebrities that led demonstration against the disbanded police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), for EndSARS victims solidarity peace walk.

Among the celebrities the governor personally invited were Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalinks), Adedotun (Just Detoun), Seun Kuti.

Other notable figures invited to join him in what he described as the “historic march for our dear Lagos” include Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi among others.

Sanwo-Olu who said that the state currently faced the hard choice of restoring harmony or doing itself a great harm, urged residents to join his administration in strengthening harmony and put the state on the path of peace following the EndSARS panel report.

