Fire razes petrol station in Plateau

A petrol station in Plateau State has engulfed in fire causing massive unrest and loss of properties in the area.

Eyewitnesses at the incident which required the presence of the fire service operatives and emergency rescuers stated that the inferno started around the major underground petroleum discharge tank at the filling station, which caused customers, residents and passerbys fleeing the area for safety.

”We just saw the fire coming out this morning,” a passerby said.

”The men at the fire station didn’t come quick but workers at the station made frantic efforts to put off the raging flames,” he added on anonymity.

Speaking on the incident which happened along the Buruku Expressway on Thursday, ‘the Federal Fire Service in the state said that its officials were on ground to handle the station.

The body, while sympathizing with the loss of properties, assured of its unwavering interest in safeguarding lives and properties across the state.