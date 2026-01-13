Chelsea Football Club have announced the passing of it’s former player, Eddie McCeadie, who has died at the age of 84.

The club, on its official site, announced the death of the Scottish on its website, eulogizing the deceased who also became a coach at the London outfield, after a playing career which also witnessed trophy wins.

The Pensioners relayed that McCreadie, who won the League Cup, FA Cup as well as the UEFA Cup Winners Club at SW6, remains a Legend owing to his contributions to the team’s history as well as off-pitch deeds during his lifetime.

“Chelsea Football Club today mourns the loss of one of the greatest figures in our history – Eddie McCreadie. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Eddie’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time,” the management’s statement on Tuesday reads.

“A tough but innovative full-back, the scorer of a supreme cup final goal, and – for a fleeting but memorable spell – a touchline leader.

“Eddie McCreadie, who passed away yesterday at the age of 85, was one of the small but illustrious group who both played for and managed Chelsea, and he enjoyed notable success in each of those roles.”

One of his 23 Scotland caps came in a famous 3-2 victory over England at Wembley a year after the hosts had lifted the World Cup there.

After retiring, McCreadie joined Chelsea’s coaching staff in 1974, with Ron Suart’s side sliding towards life back in the second tier.

He took over from the departing Suart in April 1975 and, although he could not prevent relegation, he rebuilt the side around 18-year-old midfielder Ray Wilkins and took Chelsea back up to the First Division in 1977.

However, he left before the start of the new season after a row with chairman Brian Mears, expressing surprise that his offer to resign after being refused a company car was accepted.