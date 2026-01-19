39 passengers die after train accident in Spain

At least 39 persons have died following a train accident which happened in the Eastern part of Spain, causing huge grieving scenes at the community.

The incident which also caused dozens of others injured ensured following a collision of two trains after one of them derailed off its part, hitting a fast moving at the other lane.

The mishap, which had at least 400 passengers in the trains, was said to have required the presence of emergency rescuers who rescued and treated 122 of them, with 48 of them, including children, still in hospital; while 11 adults and one child are in intensive care.

Spanish Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, said that the incident, which happened near Cordoba yesterday, is extremely strange and the worst in the country in over a decade.

”The force of the crash pushed the carriages of the second train into an embarkment, Puente said.

”Most of the dead person were at the front carriages of the second train which was travelling from Madrid to Huelva.”

”The twisted wreckage of the trains made it difficult to recover people trapped inside carriages, but rescue missions are ongoing,” said Cordoba Fire Chief, Francisco Carmona.

”We have even had to remove a dead person to be able to reach someone else alive. It is hard, tricky work.” Carmona also stated.

The authorities relayed that investigations are ongoing in the incident adding that necessary information will be passed in due course.