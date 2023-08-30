38yrs old man kills father over N70,000 in Ogun

A 38years old man has detained by the Ogun Police Command after he allegedly killed his 100-year-old father, Anthony Nnadike, over inability to return the N70,000 handed to him by his son.

The suspect, Matthew Ifeanyi, allegedly attacked his father after the deceased refused to hand him the fund as they earlier agreed.

Ifeanyi was arrested after he macheted his father to death by the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation, and Safety Corps in Olorunda Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, through the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Moruf Yusuf, made this known in a statement made available newsmen on Wednesday.

Ifeanyi was said to have confessed that he took the action when he resigned from his previous job to embark on his private business, but his now-dead father couldn’t provide him with the money he saved with him.

The statement partly read, “The Divisional Command patrol team were after that instructed to rescue the helpless parent, Anthony Nnadike, and to get the son arrested, and they swung into action immediately.

“Ganzallo revealed that on getting to the scene, the victim had been rushed down to the nearest general hospital due to the injury sustained and was in critical condition until he was later confirmed dead by the doctor.

“Ganzallo revealed that after restricting arrest, the culprit was apprehended for allegedly murdering his father over his inability to refund the sum of N70,000.00 he entrusted with him on July 22, 2022.”

The suspect has, however, been transferred to the Sango divisional police station for further investigation and likely prosecution.

