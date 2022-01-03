38yrs-old businesswoman joins 2023 presidential race

The battle for President Muhammadu Buhari’s seat may be keenly contested among presidential hopefuls after a 38-year-old businesswoman and media entrepreneur, Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi, declared her intention to seek a political party’s nomination to contest 2023 presidential election.

By throwing her hat into the ring, the entrepreneur would enter presidential race with the likes of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and also former President, Goodluck Jonathan, among others.

Should she emerge as one of the political parties’ flagbearers during the 2023 presidential election, her candidature may be termed as an answer to political watchers, analysts and stakeholders clamouring for younger generations to lead the country away from the grip of older politicians.

Declaring her intention while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Monday, Okunnu-Lamidi, who is the founder, Slice Media Solutions, declared that she had become the arrowhead for the intervention of her generation’s interests across the nation for politics and good governance.

According to her, I seek to change the direction of our country, because time and chance will happen to all of us and the time for action is today.

“We need a better class and a better crop of leaders that are selfless, disciplined, and bound with integrity, and above all, who love the country and are invested in her future. I am here to activate all people, the old, the poor, the rich; to unite around a common ideal on the basis of a consensus about a superior national development agenda,” she said.

The entrepreneur explained that her interests include 70 percent of youths who were often disenfranchised and have not taken their rightful place in choosing the government of Nigeria.

She expressed disappointment that Nigeria had missed important milestones in building the nation, adding that, it was more pertinent that Nigerians must begin to think differently in the way things were being done.

She said: “We are all guilty for surrendering to temporary powerlessness, we can and must start to think differently. We sing often about our heroes past. These are people who entered the governance of Nigeria by design or by chance at a very young age to take over from the colonial power that ruled Nigeria.

“This again is a generational inflection point for the nation. A nation desperate for leadership needs the young, the strong, those who have a vision, those who have ideas, those who have a united Nigerian identity and a belief in this country. The people of Nigeria believe in Nigeria, they should not be led by leaders who don’t.

“We have to keep fighting for what we believe in, and above all, never lose hope. If you were waiting for a sign, this is it,” said Okunnu-Lamidi, who was yet to join any party.

Okunnu-Lamidi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Human Resources Management from the University of Bolton and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Project Management (MSc) from Heriot-Watt University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

