Manchester United have been knocked out of the FA Cup following a 2-1 home loss to Brighton.

Former United striker, Danny Welbeck, scored his eight goal against the club since his departure either side of Brajan Gruda’s opener for the Seagulls and Benjamin Sesko’ strike form Mancunians to ensure that they are out of all domestic cups in the Division season at this time of the season, such incident.hapenening as far as the 1981/82 season.

The defeat was more compounded with the sending off of Shea Lacey which contributed to Brighton beating United in the competition for the first time after seventh head of asking.

United have now won once in their last seven games, with title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal their next two oppoents.