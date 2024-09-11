38-year-old Nasarawa man commits suicide over wife infidelity

A 38-year-old man, Gabriel Magaji,has reportedly committed suicide over his wife’s alleged infidelity in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Magaji’s lifeless body was found inside a classroom at Crystal School, Masaka by residents, hours after committing the act in the council.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of Nasarawa Command, DSP Nansel Ramhan, confirmed Magaji’s death to journalists in Lafia, the state capital, on Wednesday.

According to him, “On Monday at about 7am a report was lodged by a staff of Crystal School Masaka, in our office in Masaka division, that yet to be identified man was found hanging in one of the classes, in Crystal school Masaka.

“Upon receipt of the complain, the DPO led his men to the scene and untied the corpse and took it to the General Hospital, Mararaba, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor, so the corpse was deposited in the morgue.”

Ramhman, however, stated that no suicide note was found on the deceased, adding that the police had began a thorough investigation with the aim to unravel the remote cause of the untimely death.

According to a note seen by our correspondent, an individual who claimed to be familiar with the development said the man took his life after he found out that his friends frequently slept with his wife in exchange for money.

The note read, “When he confronted his wife she said, she is doing that because he can’t afford to bring food to the table. According to the wife, the friends of his husband often had s3x with her and gave her money of which she uses the money to buy food items which even the late husband and their 3 Kids eat.”