38 abducted Kwara worshippers reunite with families

Excitement swept through Eruku community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State as 38 worshippers abducted during a Sunday service at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) regained their freedom and returned to their families.

The victims, who had been held for days, arrived in Eruku at approximately 6:30 p.m., where they were joyfully welcomed by relatives and community members who had anxiously awaited their return.

Their release came after a coordinated rescue operation involving federal and state security agencies, exactly two weeks after they were forcefully taken captive by gunmen, who killed three worshippers and injured another during a thanksgiving service at CAC, Oke Isegun area of the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti LGA Chairman, Dada Sunday, the rescued worshippers were formally handed over to Chairman Awelewa Olawale Gabriel in Ilorin by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Chairman Awelewa expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, the National Security Adviser, and all security personnel involved in the operation, commending the swift response.

He added that the victims received medical attention before returning home and assured residents that security across all 10 wards of the LGA would be reinforced.

Similarly, the Owa of Eruku lauded the rescue efforts, noting that the reunion brought immense relief to a community that had been deeply unsettled since the abduction.