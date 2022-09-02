37yrs old man kill parents over disagreement in Jigawa

The Jigawa Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old man, Munkaila Ahmadu for alleged murder of his parents during argument in Gagarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was said to have been arrested after he allegedly attacked his father, mother and two others with a wooden pestle.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Command, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed that those attacked by the suspect are, 70 years old Ahmad Muhammad, 60-year old Hauwau Ahamadu, 65 years old Kailu Badugu and 60 year old Hakalima Amadu.

The PPRO said that a team of policemen evacuated the victims to Gumel General Hospital, where Ahmadu Muhammad and Hauwau Ahmadu were certified dead by a medical doctor due to the injuries they sustained in the attack.

Shiisu, in a statement in Dutse on Thursday, said the other two victims were on admission at the hospital for treatment.

“Today, at 11:30 a.m., information received had it that one Munkaila Ahmadu of Zarada-Sabuwa village in Gagarawa LGA of Jigawa, used a wooden pestle and attacked the following persons:

“Ahmadu Muhammad, the village Head of Zarada-Sabuwa, Hauwa Ahmadu, Kailu Badugu and Hakalima Amadu, all of Zarada -Sabuwa village in Gagarawa LGA.” he said.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased were the biological parents of the suspect.

He further stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Tafida, directed for discreet investigation into the case, after which the suspect would be charged to court.

