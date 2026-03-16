37yr-old transgender woman emerge as Nepal lawmaker

A transgender woman, Bhumika Shrestha, has emerged as a lawmaker in Nepal Parliamentary following her victory during a held bye election.

Shrestha emergence was affirmed by the Nepal Election Commission, NEC, which stated that the 37-year-old has won a seat at the parliament after scooping 125 seat votes out of possible 165 to become the first transgender in the legislative arm.

The NEC, while endorsing the Rastiya Swatatra Party, RSP, flagbearer to the house, held that Shrestha will sit in the 275 member House of Representatives seat.

“I am very excited but also feel the responsibility on my shoulders,” Shrestha said following her affirment on Monday.

“Our constitution has provisions for our community but they have not been translated into laws and policies. Our community expects me to raise our issues in the parliament.”

President of a LGBTQ rights group, Blue Diamond Society, BDS, Umisha Pandey, called Shrestha’s election a historic moment, adding that at the moment, the group’s pains, sufferings, feelings, stories and every problem is only understood by them and not others.

Nepal has some of South Asia’s most progressive laws on LGBTQ rights by outlawing discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation in 2007. A third-gender category for citizenship documents was introduced in 2013, and passports with an “others”category followed in 2015.

In 2023, an interim order from the Supreme Court allowed same-sex and transgender couples to register their marriage, but no one from the community has held public office since 2008, when an openly gay man became a lawmaker, nominated under the proportional representation system.

More than 900,000 people in Nepal identify as sexual minorities, according to BDS.