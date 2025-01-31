370 pregnant women survive blood disorder in Jigawa

A total of 370 pregnant women have survived a blood disorder also known as anaemia in Jigawa State after they were treated during an health initiative designed to reduce maternal and child mortality in the state.

They were treated by medical experts during an outreach conducted by the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) for pregnant women battling Anaemia disorder in the state.

The project, funded by the Latter-day Saints Charity, aimed to combat blood disorder among pregnant women and children under five in Kiyawa and Jahun Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the project’s closing ceremony in Dutse, CARE’s Head of Humanitarian Affairs, Joel Musaruwa, highlighted key interventions such as healthcare services, nutrition education, mother-to-mother support groups, and homestead gardening training to promote iron-rich diets.

Project Coordinator Emmanuel Akpelu noted that the initiative significantly improved anaemia management, with beneficiaries expressing appreciation for the medical support and nutritional training.

As the program concludes, stakeholders hope its impact will be sustained, ensuring lasting health benefits for pregnant women and young children in the state.