37 Gombe Corp members to repeat service year over absenteeism

By Awoniyi Ademide

Absence without leave has caught up with 37 corps members in Gombe State, who have been sanctioned by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to undergo an additional year of mandatory service due to their failure to adhere to attendance rules.

Out of the 37 members, penalized for various offences, 16 will be punished for refusing to frequently go to their place of primary assignment, while 21 others are set to be remobilized for absconding the entire service year.

The state’s national service program coordinator, Chinwe Nwachukwu revealed this during the passing-out ceremony for the 1,268 Batch A, Stream I corps members who successfully completed their service year on Friday.

Addressing the outgoing members, Nwachukwu commended the corps members for their contributions to nation-building such as education, health, agriculture, and community development.

“1,268 Batch A Stream I Corps members are passing out; 16 have disciplinary issues, and 21 will be remobilized,” she said.

She added that the impact of their work would continue to resonate long after they had completed their national service, shaping the lives of countless individuals and communities, and contributing to the growth and development of the country.

The coordinator, who emphasized that members’ effort will be remembered by generations to come, expressed pride in the youths’ achievements and encouraged them to apply the skills acquired during their service in their future pursuits.

Nwachukwu, further urged them to embrace the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program as a means of securing a livelihood and contributing to national growth.

