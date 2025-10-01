37 Christians die under collapsed church building in Ethiopia

No fewer than 36 persons have died alongside dozens severely injured and in need of medical intervention following an incident of a collapsed makeshift religious building located in a church in an Ethiopian community.

The mishap was said to have happened when a group of pilgrims visited the church arena for an annual Virgin Mary festival leaving other victims numbered over 200, suffering varying degrees of injuries.

Reports disclose that other victims feared dead still remain unrecovered under the rubble, also relaying that the injured persons have been rushed to the hospital.

A local official, Abate Atnatu, disclosed that the mishap, which happened at about 7:45am on Wednesday, at Menjar Shenkora Arerti Mariam Church in Arerti town, about 70 kilometres east of capital, Addis Ababa, was due to the fragility of the infrastructure, a lingering issue in the country.

”The number of the dead, including children and the elderly, has reached 36 and could increase more,” A district police officer, Ahmed Gebeyehu, said.

”Over 200 people have suffered injuries and are receiving treatment at a local hospital”.

A local administrator, Teshale Tilanum, said, ”It is a tragic loss for the community.

The authorities stated that the causes and extent of the damage will be communicated after the ongoing investigations are completed.