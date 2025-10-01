25.4 C
Lagos
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
spot_img
World

37 Christians die under collapsed church building in Ethiopia

By Felix Kuyinu

0
2

No fewer than 36 persons have died alongside dozens severely injured and in need of medical intervention following an incident of a collapsed makeshift religious building located in a church in an Ethiopian community.

The mishap was said to have happened when a group of pilgrims visited the church arena for an annual Virgin Mary festival leaving other victims numbered over 200, suffering varying degrees of injuries.

Reports disclose that other victims feared dead still remain unrecovered under the rubble, also relaying that the injured persons have been rushed to the hospital.

A local official, Abate Atnatu, disclosed that the mishap, which happened at about 7:45am on Wednesday, at Menjar Shenkora Arerti Mariam Church in Arerti town, about 70 kilometres east of capital, Addis Ababa, was due to the fragility of the infrastructure, a lingering issue in the country.

”The number of the dead, including children and the elderly, has reached 36 and could increase more,” A district police officer, Ahmed Gebeyehu, said.

”Over 200 people have suffered injuries and are receiving treatment at a local hospital”.

A local administrator, Teshale Tilanum, said, ”It is a tragic loss for the community.

The authorities stated that the causes and extent of the damage will be communicated after the ongoing investigations are completed.

Previous article
Lagos Govt. cautions Obi against misleading public on Trade fair demolition

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.