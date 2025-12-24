Indian army chief, seven others die in plane crash

A leader of the Libyan army, Mohammad al-Haddad, has died following a plane crash in Turkey which claimed eight lives.

Al Haddad was part of passengers in the plane which lost contact and requested an emergency landing due to an electrical fault, after which it exploded causing the death of all the people on board.

Reports have it that four military officers and three crew members also died in the crash after 16 minutes the plane took off from an airport causing a loud exploding sound when it landed.

Libya Prime Minister, Abdulhamid Dbelbah, said, ”It is a deep sadness and great sorrow that we learnt of the death of the Libyans army chief of general staff, Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Haddad.

Turkey defence minister, Yasar Guller, said that the flight took off from Esenboga airport at about 5pm on Tuesday while returning from Turkey to Tripoli and encountered the mishap in Haymana district near Ankara.

A resident in the area, Burhan Cicek recalled the moment saying, ”I heard a big sound of explosion, it was like a bomb.”

Libyan Minister, Walid Ellafi, identified the casualties as, ”Haddad’s advisor, Mohammed Al-Assawi, as well as Major Generals Al-Fotouri Garaobil, Mohammed Jumaa and their escort Mohammed Al-Mahjoub.

Ellafi added that investigations have begun in the matter and further information will be passed adequately.